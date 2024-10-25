'Call 999' if you see missing Wakefield man Mohammed Naeem
Wakefield CID would like to speak to anyone who has seen or has information about Mohammed who was reported missing from the Doncaster Road area during the afternoon of Wednesday, October 23.
Members of the public are advised not to approach Mohammed and to contact Wakefield CID via 999 with any information which could assist officers in finding him.
The 54-year-old is described as Asian, short, of a stout build and as having black hair.
He walks with a crutch and was last seen wearing jogging bottoms and a grey jumper.
Detectives are very concerned for Mohammed’s welfare and are conducting a number of enquiries to locate him,Anyone calling with information should reference police log 0707 of October 23rd.