Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are urgently appealing for information to find missing Mohammed Naeem from Wakefield.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wakefield CID would like to speak to anyone who has seen or has information about Mohammed who was reported missing from the Doncaster Road area during the afternoon of Wednesday, October 23.

Members of the public are advised not to approach Mohammed and to contact Wakefield CID via 999 with any information which could assist officers in finding him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 54-year-old is described as Asian, short, of a stout build and as having black hair.

Members of the public are advised not to approach Mohammed and to contact Wakefield CID via 999 with any information which could assist officers in finding him.

He walks with a crutch and was last seen wearing jogging bottoms and a grey jumper.

Detectives are very concerned for Mohammed’s welfare and are conducting a number of enquiries to locate him,Anyone calling with information should reference police log 0707 of October 23rd.