Councillors have called for answers over a short-notice decision to close a local-authority run care home.

Call for answers over Knottingley's Hazel Garth care home closure
The closure of Hazel Garth, in Knottingley, sparked anger after vulnerable residents, including some with dementia, were told they had to leave the home within 24 hours.
Staff were also given no warning, the GMB union said, and residents had their belongings gathered into bin bags.
Relatives were informed on May 23 that the residents would have to move out of the home the following day.
Days later, the council issued a statement saying the closure was “temporary” and no jobs were at risk.
The Labour-run authority said the home will re-open and the decision was taken due to “a combination of the care needs of residents, the physical condition of the building, and staff availability.”
Knottingley’s three Lib Dem councillors have tabled questions to Maureen Cummings, the council’s cabinet member for communities, poverty and health, ahead of a full council meeting on July 24.
Councillor Rachel Speak said she only become aware of the siutation when she began receving phones calls from “distressed relatives.”
Coun Speak’s written question asks: “It is now some time since the decision to close Hazel Garth and this is the first opportunity to raise this question in council.
“Could the cabinet member explain the process in making the decision to close Hazel Garth, including the identification of the risk and implications to residents, families and staff, and explain why local ward members were not kept informed, either prior to or after that decision to close the home had been taken?”
A question from fellow ward councillor Adele Hayes says: “Many of the employees at Hazel Garth were from the local area, and had taken the jobs because of childcare issues and lack of transport hindering their opportunities for employment further afield.
“What steps are being taken to ensure that all employees are offered suitable, comparable alternative work within the locality in both the short and longer term?”
A third question on the issue from councillor Pete Girt asks: “Why has the Hazel Garth building been allowed to get into such a state that it now needs to be closed?
“Is this due to lack of investment over the years?”
Last month, council chief executive Tony Reeves confirmed a review over the incident would take place.
He said at the time: “The safety and wellbeing of those in our care will always be our top priority.
“Following the recent temporary closure of Hazel Garth care home we’ve instigated a review.
“This will help us to identify any lessons we can learn from that decision and how it was implemented.”
Yvette Cooper, MP for Pontefract, Castleford and Knottingley, said she had asked Mr Reeves to call the review after being contacted by relatives.
She said: “The letter and fallout from it caused vulnerable elderly residents and their families immense distress.
“Some residents were moved at speed, causing trauma and disruption and considerable concern to their families, who did not really have time to plan or assess alternative accommodation.”
