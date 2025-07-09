Call for answers over rise in stray dogs costs across Wakefield
Pete Girt, independent councillor for Knottingley, said data also showed that the number of stray dogs being put down also increased.
In a written question to Daniel Wilton, the council’s cabinet member for communities, Coun Girt said a total of 297 dogs were taken to kennels used by the council during the 2023/24 financial year.
Coun Girt said: “Of these, 141 were reunited with their owners (47% if my maths is correct), 110 went to re-homing centres (37%) and 38 were euthanised (13%).
“This was at a cost of £44,654 to the taxpayer.”
According to the figures for the following financial year (2024/25), Coun Girt said 194 stray dogs were collected, with 76 being reunited with their owners (39%), 61 going re-homing centres (31%) and 44 being euthanised (23%).
Overall costs for the taxpayer during the 12-month period rose to £56,388.
Coun Girt question also states: “Can the portfolio holder please explain why costs have increased, yet the effort to trace owners and/or find places in rehoming centres has seemingly decreased?
“It would appear that a stray dog is now more likely to be euthanised in Wakefield.
“Why is this and what is being done to prevent it?”
Coun Wilton is expected to respond to the question at a full council meeting on July 16.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.