Call for answers over rise in stray dogs costs across Wakefield

A councillor has called for answers after figures revealed the cost of dealing with stray dogs across the Wakefield district has risen.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pete Girt, independent councillor for Knottingley, said data also showed that the number of stray dogs being put down also increased.

In a written question to Daniel Wilton, the council’s cabinet member for communities, Coun Girt said a total of 297 dogs were taken to kennels used by the council during the 2023/24 financial year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Girt said: “Of these, 141 were reunited with their owners (47% if my maths is correct), 110 went to re-homing centres (37%) and 38 were euthanised (13%).

Pete Girt, independent councillor for Knottingley, said data also showed that the number of stray dogs being put down also increased.

“This was at a cost of £44,654 to the taxpayer.”

According to the figures for the following financial year (2024/25), Coun Girt said 194 stray dogs were collected, with 76 being reunited with their owners (39%), 61 going re-homing centres (31%) and 44 being euthanised (23%).

Overall costs for the taxpayer during the 12-month period rose to £56,388.

Coun Girt question also states: “Can the portfolio holder please explain why costs have increased, yet the effort to trace owners and/or find places in rehoming centres has seemingly decreased?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pete Girt, independent councillor for Knottingley.

“It would appear that a stray dog is now more likely to be euthanised in Wakefield.

“Why is this and what is being done to prevent it?”

Coun Wilton is expected to respond to the question at a full council meeting on July 16.