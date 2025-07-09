Call for councillors to take literacy, numeracy and ‘Wakefield knowledge’ tests

Calls have been made for councillors in Wakefield to undergo competency tests in literacy, numeracy and their knowledge of the district.

Wakefield Council’s opposition leader said elected members should be required to pass assessments similar to those of taxi drivers operating within the local authority area.

Nadeem Ahmed, leader of the Conservative and Independent Group, also said results of the tests should be published “to promote transparency and public confidence in elected representatives.”

Coun Ahmed’s proposals have been put forward in a motion to be debated at a full council meeting on July 16.

The motion states: “Private hire drivers operating in the Wakefield district are required to pass literacy, numeracy, and local area knowledge assessments as part of the licensing process.

“These requirements are in place to ensure that drivers are capable of safely, clearly, and competently communicating with the public, understanding essential written information, and navigating the local area efficiently.

“The standards aim to protect public safety, promote professionalism, and uphold the reputation of licensed services in the Wakefield area.”

Coun Ahmed said councillors held similar trusted positions which required “clear communication, sound judgement, and a strong understanding of the Wakefield district.”

Nadeem Ahmed, leader of Wakefield Council's Conservative and Independent Group.

He added: “Councillors should demonstrate the same, if not greater, levels of competency and commitment to public service as those demanded of licensed professionals under council authority.

“Councillors should act as role models, showing leadership by being subject to similar tests of basic competency, particularly when those standards are enforced on residents such as taxi drivers.”

Councillors have been asked to consider four proposals contained in the motion.

They are:

– Request that all sitting councillors voluntarily undertake the same literacy, numeracy, and Wakefield knowledge assessments currently required for private hire drivers.

– Encourage new councillors to complete the assessment during their induction period.

– Review and publish anonymised aggregate results to promote transparency and public confidence in elected representatives.

– Explore options for integrating this as part of councillor development and training, emphasising continuous improvement and community accountability.