Call for foster carers of siblings across Wakefield

National and locally there is a continued increase in demand of children in care, highlighting the increased need for foster carers in Wakefield.

National and locally there is a continued increase in demand of children in care, highlighting the increased need for foster carers in Wakefield.

There are no special qualifications required to foster, a loving home and outlook on life is most important and the council are looking for people from all walks of life who can help make a real, positive difference to children.

Coun Margaret Isherwood, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, said “We know siblings usually have better experiences and outcomes when they are able to stay together, that’s why in Wakefield we are looking for more people to become foster carers and provide a loving stable home for multiple children.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Being a foster carer is one of the most rewarding roles you can do, and by fostering siblings it’s even more so as you also know you’re helping keep them together.”

There are many different types of fostering, dependent on the level of commitment and time people have available, and unlike independent agencies, the council have dedicated support groups, wellbeing clinics, and an emotional wellbeing team to support its carers and the children in their care.

As a completely none for profit organisation, those interested in fostering can also be assured that the council has the best interests of both its carers and children at its heart.

The council currently pay foster carers on average £464 per week, varying depending on the skill level and the number of children carers are supporting, with additional benefits such as free gym membership and family railcard for everyone in the household.