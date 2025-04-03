Call for housing registration scheme to crackdown on rogue landlords

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wakefield Council is being asked to introduce a compulsory landlord registration scheme to help improve housing conditions for thousands of residents.

Those in favour of the new system claim it could deter rogue landlords and prevent tenants from “living in squalor.”

The council currently operates a voluntary registration scheme across the local authority area.

The Green Party is to ask the council to consider making the scheme compulsory at a full council meeting on April 9.

Local party members have made a deputation which states: “Does this council really want rogue landlords operating in this district, especially ones that leave tenants in squalor or at risk of harm through ignoring basic health and safety in the homes they let out?

“Implementing compulsory landlord licences has transformed the housing conditions and lives of tenants in other places, particularly in London.

“It will act to help our most vulnerable residents and those at risk of bullying and exploitation.”

Latest figures estimate there are around 23,000 homes across Wakefield that are privately rented, which equates to around one in seven homes.

According to the Office for National Statistics, the average private rent for a semi detached property in the district is now £807 per month, compared to around £525 per month for a Wakefield District Housing (WDH) property.

Nationally, one in every three former council houses bought under right to buy legislation has ended up in the hands of a private landlord.

The statement adds: “This means private tenants living next door to their neighbours in WDH properties pay up to £300 a month more, very often for less well maintained and equipped homes.

“We have also seen examples of far bigger mark-ups than this recently, with landlords asking in some cases for over £900 for houses on former council estates.

“As well as higher rents, private tenants have less protections against eviction, and far less protection against rent increases.

“In many cases, they don’t have the support from their landlord for repairs and dealing with other problems in their neighbourhood that a social landlord provides.”

Until December last year, councils had to apply to the government to bring in a compulsory scheme.

The requirement was lifted, allowing authorities to bring in compulsory registration following consultation.

Under the scheme, landlords must apply for a licence if they want to rent out a property.

Councils can check whether they are a “fit and proper person”, as well as laying down other requirements relating to management of the property, including health and safety issues.

Fines of up to £30,000 can be levied for offences where landlords fail to meet requirements.

Offending landlords can also be faced with rent repayment orders.

The deputation also states: “Licensing also gives tenants a place to bring complaints to, and reassurance that their valid complaints will be acted on.

“Compulsory landlord licensing in Wakefield sends a clear message that this council stands firmly on the side of the tenants, and will stand up for their rights.

“Wakefield should be a place where decent housing, public and private, is available to everyone, and where there is no place for rogue landlords.”