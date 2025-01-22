Call for Wakefield Council to appoint violence against women and girls ‘champion’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wakefield Council looks set to appoint a violence against women and girls ‘champion’ as part of efforts to reducing domestic violence.

The proposal comes after the government pledged to halve violence against women and girls (VAWG) over the next decade.

The council’s ruling Labour group has put forward a motion calling for a range measures to be introduced to achieve the target across the district.

They include ensuring comprehensive education on healthy relationships is available in all schools across.

The motion also calls for Maureen Cummings, the council’s cabinet portfolio for communities and poverty, to be appointed a VAWG champion.

The holder of the position would be responsible for ensuring the council takes appropriate steps to achieve its targets and “amplify the voice of survivors”.

If appointed, Coun Cummings would also be required to report to the council’s corporate and resources overview and scrutiny committee within 12 months on action taken to fulfil the pledges.

The motion, to be debated at a full council meeting on January 29, states: “This bold ambition cannot be realised by national government alone.

“We need action from local councillors, council leaders and police and crime commissioners to turn the tide on VAWG in our local communities.

“An estimated one in four women experience domestic abuse in their lifetime.

“An average of one woman per week is killed at the hands of their male partner or ex-partner.”

The motion also refers to National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) figures which revealed police records of VAWG rose by 37% in the four-year period up to 2022/23.

Data for 2022 shows domestic abuse made up 18% of all recorded crime in England and Wales.

The motion adds: “This sadly represents the tip of the iceberg in terms of domestic abuse prevalence, as we know most abuse is never reported.

“The physical and emotional cost of VAWG on survivors and their family, friends and communities is devastating.”

Last month, senior councillors agreed to create a new team to tackle high domestic abuse rates.

The move came in response to the council recording more than 10,000 incidents of domestic abuse in the past year.

Officers said many involved repeat offenders and victims.

Cabinet members gave approval to additional services being provided, including counselling for children, extra support for victims and a behaviour change programme for perpetrators.

A report said the new services would operate alongside its existing domestic abuse response team and the plans would cost £1m a year, with a grant of £833,000 covering some of the costs.

The additional resources were also designed to reduce the caseloads of staff who dealt with 1,600 referrals in the past year.

Coun Cummings said at the time: “The council’s domestic abuse service is something that is very close to my heart.

“Over the years I have watched it grow into the service it is now, delivering for victims across our district.

“What we are seeking to do is enhance the current service by procuring a support service that will meet the needs of victims and perpetrators.

“Currently we don’t have any perpetrator support, other than in the voluntary sector.

“We have got really high repeat rates and we need to address that.”