With escape rooms for all ages, you and your team will have both your intellect and your nerves tested. It’s simple – crack the code, solve the mystery, and escape before the clock runs out.

For horror fans visiting Castleford’s Xscape Yorkshire, D3LIR1UM, reveals the sinister secrets of a 1931 institute.

While the escape room at the White Rose Centre in Leeds, players are met with a gruesome and bloody Butchers workshop in The Butchering.

Cryptic clues and creepy artifacts hold the keys to your escape in a race against time - and terror!

The Escapologist promises the ultimate fusion of fun and fright. Perfect for thrill-seekers, puzzle enthusiasts, and those who aren’t afraid to face their fears in a high-stakes, spine-chilling adventure.Bookings are

available for two to six people per room, with prices starting at £44.

*It’s advised that players in D3LIR1UM and The Butchering must be 15 and over.

Players aged 13 and under require a parent or guardian to pay and play along with them, and players aged 14 to 16 always require a parent or guardian to remain within the venue (but are not required to pay and play).

Book the “Halloween special”, available throughout the month of October to experience D3LIR1UM or The Butchering and enjoy an exclusive, time-limited spooky cocktail for just £27.95 pp.

For escape room bookings, visit https://the-escapologist.com/

