Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Little Hummingbird Events will be hosting the market on Friday, November 17 from midday to 6pm.

A spokesperson for Little Hummingbird Events said: “Due to the popularity of the ‘Curated by Little Hummingbird pod project’ being a total sell out for the rest of the year, we have added the Christmas lights switch on as an additional date for a market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The whole town will be joining together so it will be a very festive event indeed.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is how you can book a stall at the Christmas lights switch on at The Ridings.

"Inside the mall there will be The Riding’s Christmas lights turn on, Santa, face painting and and more.”

The Ridings will announce the time of the switch on at a later date.

So if you make bath bombs, baubles, jewellery or jam or can entice shoppers with other artisan products, get in touch via email: [email protected]