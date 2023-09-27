Calling all Wakefield artisans - This is how you can book your stall at the Christmas lights switch on at The Ridings this November
Little Hummingbird Events will be hosting the market on Friday, November 17 from midday to 6pm.
A spokesperson for Little Hummingbird Events said: “Due to the popularity of the ‘Curated by Little Hummingbird pod project’ being a total sell out for the rest of the year, we have added the Christmas lights switch on as an additional date for a market.
"The whole town will be joining together so it will be a very festive event indeed.
"Inside the mall there will be The Riding’s Christmas lights turn on, Santa, face painting and and more.”
The Ridings will announce the time of the switch on at a later date.
So if you make bath bombs, baubles, jewellery or jam or can entice shoppers with other artisan products, get in touch via email: [email protected]
There will be 20 spots available, first come first served.