Callum Cunningham: Photos of all the action from football tournament in memory of the Wakefield teen
To help boost funds for Callum's funeral and his devastated family, a football tournament was help on Monday at The Sidings, Crofton.
Callum’s friend Luke Kilcommons, who helped organise the tournament which involved Crofton first team, the second and third teams, along with a Yorkshire Ambulance Service side.
He said: “It went well, a lot of people turned up for it from all over, and a lot of money was raised.
“It was quite a loving atmosphere and everyone came together to show support.”
“He will be missed so much by every single person who knew him.”
Eastmoor Dragons ARLFC, with whom paid Callum played rugby for, paid their own tribute, calling his death as “truly heartbreaking”.
They said: “Callum was a truly terrific player, with the heart of a lion, who feared nothing on the field and gave everything, every time he pulled the Eastmoor shirt on. However, more importantly, Callum was a terrific young man who was great to be around.”
To donate, log onto GoFundMe and search “Callum Cunningham