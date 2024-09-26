Campaign group set up to fight plans to build 100 homes and a business park on Wakefield farmland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A campaign group has been set up to fight plans to build 100 homes and a business park on farmland in Wakefield.

Almost 2,500 people have signed an online petition over the proposed development at Broad Cut Farm, Calder Grove.

The Broad Cut Against Development (BAD) action group was formed by local residents after AAA Property Group announced its plans for the scheme in July.

The company says it would create around 760 jobs at the site near to the river Calder and junction 39 of the M1.

CGI of proposed mixed housing and employment development at Broad Cut Farm, Wakefield. Image: AAA Property Group

A planning application is expected to be submitted to Wakefield Council later this year.

Opponents say it would lead to the loss of the city’s ‘green lungs’ and endanger the habitats of protected species including kingfishers and otters.

BAD members told a public meeting of their concerns over pollution, flooding and an increase in traffic.

Jonathan Power, chair of the group, said more than 1,000 people signed the petition in just four days of the launch of the campaign.

The Broad Cut Against Development action group its first public meeting over plans to build 100 homes and a business park at Calder Grove.

He said: “All of this traffic would generate a huge amount of pollution and we are already in a bad state.

“If AAA are right and there are going to be 760 jobs and 100 houses, that means about 1000 people living or working in that space. That is a heck of a lot.”

Mr Power added: “Wakefield Council has got really strong policies in terms of protecting wildlife and encouraging developers to use renewable energies and all of that.

“The problem is, do they enforce them?”

Plans are expected to be submitted to build 100 homes and major business park at Broad Cut Farm, next to junction 39 of the M1, in Wakefield. Google image.

“We might not win this but at the end of the day we can look at ourselves in the mirror and say we tried. That matters.

“We have said right from the start of our campaign that this is apolitical. This has nothing to do with party politics.”

The meeting heard campaigners had met with Tony Reeves, the council’s chief executive, and Jade Botterill, MP for Ossett and Denby Dale, to discuss their concerns.

Group member Sarah Cobham told the meeting at Crigglestone Working Men’s Club that a health impact report had not been submitted over the scheme.

She said: “They have not done any work on looking at the impact of our health when they inserted this ill-thought out plan into our lives.

“The council already knows that we are suffering from high levels of cancer as a direct result of air pollution.

“And yet they are prepared to accept a proposal from a developer who hasn’t even considered us with a health impact report. How dare they?”

Ms Cobham said the area was used to tip toxic waste when it was a landfill site in the 1960s.

She continued: “If you start digging into that landfill you start releasing pollutants into the soil.

“The entire area is part of a repairing corridor which is vital to the biodiversity of this area.

“I call this area the heart and the lungs of Wakefield. It is literally keeping us as safe as we can be.

“The Calder is part of a national network of rivers that are extremely important in allowing the biodiversity that keeps our air clean.”

The land was taken out of the green belt and allocated for housing and employment in the council’s Local Plan, which was adopted earlier this year.

The developer launched a public consultation last month over its intention to build “high-quality residential development” on 2.6 hectares of land.

The company also wants to build a “campus style manufacturing and employment hub” across 11 hectares.

A range of units are proposed to support the manufacturing, logistics, research and development sectors.

If approved, existing farm buildings would be demolished to make way for development.

Plans to turn the farm into a caravan site were rejected in 2019.

Samantha Harvey, Conservative councillor for Wakefield Rural ward, said: “This is not the right development. I vehemently opposed it in the council chamber in January.

“I do not want it built. I am a businesswoman and I know what development means. It’s investment, its employment and jobs.

“But this is in the wrong place all together. Full stop.”

Another resident told the meeting: “It’s not a case of not in our back yard.

“We have already got Calder Park, we have already got an industrial estate, we have already had massive housing development in this area.

“That’s enough. We don’t need any more of it.”

Amar Chima, director at AAA Property, said previously: “We’re looking forward to meeting with the community during the consultation process, and would encourage them to share their views with us on our proposals for Broad Cut Farm.

“As a West Yorkshire-based business, we’re proud of our roots here in the region and we’re here to invest for the long term.

“At Broad Cut Farm, we have the opportunity collectively to create a place that can enable everyone to thrive and prosper; that creates jobs, homes, and drives both economic and social benefits right into the heart of our communities.”