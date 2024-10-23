Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wakefield allotment holder is flying the flag for cockerels and asking for a ban on the birds to be lifted.

Arron McNicholas said cockerels are currently not officially allowed on allotments in Crofton though there were a number kept there.

He was concerned following a noise complaint that Crofton Parish Council may enforce the ban and force gardeners to give up their animals.

He said a lot were rescue animals and that they were a benefit to the environment.

Allotment holders in Crofton are campaigning to allow cockerels to remain on site despite recent noise complaints from nearby residents. Allotment holders Paige Ashcroft, Helena Stennett and Arron McNicholas with Copper the cockerel. Picture Scott Merrylees

He said: “A lot get abandoned and people on the allotments keep them to prevent them getting culled.

“They also alert hens of predators like foxes.

"If the parish council upholds the ban most of them for all intents and purposes a lot of them would likely get killed. Animal rescue centres are overfilled.”

Mr McNicholas has set up a petition to campaign for the rules to be changed, which has been signed by 161 people.

Copper the Cockerel and pals. Picture Scott Merrylees

He said: “In rural communities like ours, the sound of cockerels is a natural part of life and does not constitute the nuisance it might in urban settings.

"We believe that, rather than adhering strictly to outdated interpretations, the parish council should adopt a more flexible, common-sense approach that aligns with the rural nature of our community.

"Allowing cockerels under reasonable management guidelines would enable us to foster a thriving, biodiverse environment for all plot holders.”

He said cockerels also contribute to pest control and help to keep the peace by preventing fighting among hens by acting as the head of the family.

Copper the Cockerel in close-up. Picture Scott Merrylees

He suggested a compromise could be cockerels only allowed in certain areas of the allotments, further from residential areas.

A spokesperson for Crofton Parish Council said: “We acknowledge a request from some allotment holders to keep cockerels on their plots.

"Our allotment rules are based on previous acts and legislation which also mirror those of our district authority.

"We constantly discuss and review parish rules and guidelines.

"Our rules note the provision of allotments but we also consider the rights of other residents to reside in a quiet and peaceful environment especially as our village becomes more urbanised.

“Contrary to some comments, the parish council has not ordered a ‘cull’ of cockerels which will be reflected in our meeting minutes.”

Sign the petition at Change.org/AllowCockerelsInAllotments.