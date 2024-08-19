An otter at the site

A campaign to save the lungs of Wakefield residents and protect otters, kingfishers and deer has attracted almost a thouand supporters.

Concerned residents from Calder Grove, Crigglestone and Horbury Junction have come together in opposition to the impact a proposed development of Broad Cut Farm on Denby Dale Road they say could have on communities within an eight-mile radius of the site.

A public consultation has been launched over plans to build 100 homes and a business park on the farmland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Campaigner Sarah Cobham said: “With pollution levels dangerously close to illegal levels, the group wondered why anyone would believe introducing such a potentially cancerous situation into the lungs of Wakefield which would affect the whole city and sabotage the council’s own Climate Emergency Declaration is a good idea.

Deer

"Especially as this route is the main one, from the north, to the world-renowned Yorkshire Sculpture Park, a key element to their tourism offering.”

Resident Jonathan Power said: “It is completely flawed from start to finish, planning to build houses and industrial units next to an extremely busy road.

"Denby Dale Road into Wakefield will stop moving.

"The pollution in that area is already beyond acceptable levels and will only get worse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kingfisher

“We have a small bit of country land where there are otters, kingfishers, and even deer. It is fantastic we have them and even though the plan says they mitigate the harm, the development clearly it will have an impact on whether they can stay there.”

Coun Samantha Harvey, a local councillor who is part of the campaign, said: “Residents will feel the impact of this development for years to come.

“I saw beautiful photos of otters and kingfishers. Families go there with their children.

“Residents know it has many different species, some people even said they saw deer there. It is not right to ruin it with concrete.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The developer said up to 780 jobs would be created if the scheme at Broad Cut Farm, off Denby Dale Road, is approved.

AAA Properties Group is expected to submit a planning application for the major development, beside junction 39 on the M1, later this summer.trembath

trresfhvgjhfsvbjhdsvbhjksdvbhjdasvdgfsdfdsfsdfsdfsdfsdfsdsdfgsfgsf