Campaign to provide free Easter eggs for Airedale children

Andy Harris and his partner Jasmine will be handing out free Easter Eggs to chilren

And they want other businesses in the area to join them in their campaign

Co-owner Andy Harris said: "We have been open for nine weeks and we want to give something back to the community.

"We have already partnered with two local businesses, Rebecca's Craft Shed and Shoe Sheriff who advertise in our shop free of charge and we also wanted to do something for the children."

Andy and his partner Jasmine are providing 150 eggs and they would like others to help them make it 500. The eggs cost £1 each.

Any business taking part will have a shout-out on social media and have their names on brochures and posters handed out by staff at The Cutting Corner.

Andy added: "My dad died last year and he was a great believer in helping those less fortunate than himself.

"So, at the end of the year I'm also going to donate a percentage of our profits to local good causes in his memory."

The eggs will be available for children to collect the week before Easter and will be handed out to any child who uses the password 'Happy Easter'