Can you help make a child smile on their birthday? Community Foundation Wakefield District launches its 15th anniversary appeal

Community Foundation Wakefield District is asking members of the public in the Wakefield area to donate presents to children who may not otherwise receive gifts

The foundation is asking members of the public to donate presents to children who may not otherwise receive gifts or celebrate their special day.

CEO of Community Foundation Wakefield District, Craig Shepherd, says, ‘We’re delighted to mark our 15th birthday and organisational milestone with a new appeal that will help children in the area feel special and valued.

"We ask that the generous people of Wakefield and the wider district help us make these children’s special days exactly that, with the donation of a birthday present or small financial gift.’

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gifts can be left at The Community Give Box in Trinity Walk, Wakefield, which is the retail arm of the Foundation.

Alternatively, people can donate £15 via the Community Foundation Wakefield District’s website at https://wakefieldcf.org.uk/ which will cover the cost of a birthday gift.