Can you help? Police appeal for information to help find missing Ossett woman
Police are appealing for information to help find a woman who has been reported missing from Ossett, Wakefield.
Jodie Hudson, 45, was last seen in Wakefield city centre on Wednesday morning (June 11).
She is described as 5 ft 1 and of medium build.
Police say she has light brown/red hair and a tattoo of footprints on her foot.
Officers are asking anybody who has seen her or has information about her whereabouts to please contact them.
You can contact Wakefield Police online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting log 0454 of 12th June.