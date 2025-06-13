Can you help? Police appeal for information to help find missing Ossett woman

Jodie Hudson

Police are appealing for information to help find a woman who has been reported missing from Ossett, Wakefield.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jodie Hudson, 45, was last seen in Wakefield city centre on Wednesday morning (June 11).

She is described as 5 ft 1 and of medium build.

Police say she has light brown/red hair and a tattoo of footprints on her foot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers are asking anybody who has seen her or has information about her whereabouts to please contact them.

You can contact Wakefield Police online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting log 0454 of 12th June.