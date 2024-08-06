Candles at the Castle: 24 beautiful photos as hundreds gather at Sandal Castle to remember their loved ones

Wakefield Hospice hosted their inaugural Candles at the Castle event, giving supporters the opportunity to dedicate a light in memory of those who have died – with each dedication creating a beautiful display wrapping around the Sandal Castle grounds.

Dedications were also displayed on the Memory Wall at the event, with those unable to attend having the opportunity to see their dedication displayed via the online Memory Wall, available to

view at www.wakefieldhospice.org/castle.

Starting at 6pm, the event featured live music from Julian Jones and Jim Taplin & Micky Holmes, bringing a wonderful atmosphere to the evening as the sun slowly set, creating a beautiful and poignant display.

Maggie Keane, Wakefield Hospice Legacy and In-Memory Fundraiser said: “We had an amazing time on Saturday, remembering and celebrating the life of special people in the truly stunning setting of Sandal Castle - we really couldn’t have wished for a more perfect evening.

“A huge thank you to everyone who supported our campaign and made a donation, helping us to raise vital funds to support local patients and families here at Wakefield Hospice.

“We would also like to say a big thank you to everyone who made the event so special, our incredible volunteers, Castle Café, Wakefield Council, our brilliant singers and OE Electrics who kindly sponsored the event.

“It really did feel like a special moment, having the local community come together to watch the sunset and remember the lives of those sadly no longer with us.”

To find out more about in-memory fundraising opportunities from memory bears to will writing, or alternative ways you can support Wakefield Hospice, visit www.wakefieldhospice.org or call 01924

331400.

