Candles at the Castle: Hundreds of people celebrate beautiful evening of remembrance at Sandal Castle

Wakefield Hospice hosted their second annual Candles at the Castle event on Saturday (August 16), giving supporters the opportunity to dedicate a light in memory of those who have died.

Each dedication creating a beautiful candle-lit display wrapping around the historic Sandal Castle grounds.

Dedications were also displayed on the Memory Display at the event, with those unable to attend having the opportunity to see their dedication displayed via the new virtual memory display.

Kicking off at 6pm, the event featured live music from Julian Jones and Jim Taplin as well as a special performance from bagpiper, Stuart Mandy.

Maggie Keane, Wakefield Hospice Legacy and In-Memory Fundraiser said: “For the second year in a row we were blessed with the most beautiful of evenings for our summer in-memory event Candles at the Castle.

“The event means so much to so many people and it was wonderful to see the local Wakefield community come together to remember the special people in their lives no longer with us all whilst helping to raise vital funds to support local hospice care services.

“A big thank you to everyone who made the event so special, to all who joined us on the evening, to our incredible volunteers, to Paul and his team at Castle Café, Wakefield Council, our brilliant performers and OE Electrics who kindly sponsored the event once again.

“For those unable to attend the event, online dedications were also displayed on our beautiful virtual in-memory display which will remain open for dedications to be made for the remainder of the month”.

To find out more about in-memory fundraising opportunities or to support Wakefield Hospice, visit: www.wakefieldhospice.org

