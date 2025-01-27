The crash happened on Bramley Lane at around 8.30pm on Friday night.

Tributes have been left at the scene of a crash in Wakefield that claimed the lives of three teenagers on Friday night.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flowers and messages have been left at the scene near Woolley by friends and family of the teenagers who sadly lost their lives in the crash on Bramley Lane at around 8.30pm.

One reads: ‘RIP boys, will always be thinking of you.’

Another says: ‘My best mate, can’t believe you’re gone.’

Floral tributes and messages have been left at the scene.

West Yorkshire Police say the black Seat Ibiza car, travelling along the road in the direction of Woolley, left the road and collided with a tree.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services were called and found three teens, two of them passengers aged 19 and one driver, aged 18, were confirmed to have died.

Two men who were also travelling in the vehicle were taken to hospital.

Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team are appealing for anyone who may have seen the collision or the way the vehicle was being driven beforehand, or anyone with video footage, to contact them.

Three teenagers were killed in the crash.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle, said: “This is a tragic incident which has resulted in the loss of three lives and fourth person suffering critical injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our thoughts go out to the families of those involved who we are working with to provide support.”

“Our specialist collision investigators are establishing the circumstances surrounding this fatal collision and I would urge anyone who may have seen the car involved or who may have dashcam or other video footage that will help our enquiries to please contact us.”

Contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or Live Chat quoting reference 1810 of 24/1.