CAPA College shares congratuations to past students following National Television Awards win

Ex-CAPA student Tasha Ghouri with Pete Wicks, JB Gill, Sarah Hadland, Montell Douglas and Stefania Aleksander accepting the 'Talent Show' Award for Strictly Come Dancing during the NTA's 2025.

Two past students from Wakefield’s CAPA College were among the winners at the 2025 National Television Awards.

CAPA alum, Tasha Ghouri took to the National Television Awards (NTAs) stage on Wednesday (September 10) to accept the award for ‘Best Talent Show’ for Strictly Come Dancing – in which she was the runner-up to comedian, Chris McCauslan.

Posting to social media following the show’s win, Tasha said: “What a night!

"A win for the cast, a win for the crew, a win for all of us. Thank you for voting for us, still pinch myself everyday I was a part of such a magical show”.

Amari Bacchus, Jo Hartley, Kaine Davis, Mark Herbert, Emily Feller and CAPA College's Fatima Bojang accepting the 'New Drama' award for Adolescence.

Tasha wasn’t the only CAPA student to take to the O2 Arena stage.

The South Elmsall and South Kirkby filmed hit series Adolescence also triumphed at the NTAs, with star, Owen Cooper winning the ‘Drama Performance Award’ and the show picking up the ‘New Drama Award’.

CAPA student, Fatima Bojang, who starred as ‘Jade’ in the series, was among the cast who accepted the award.

Following the win, Fatima took to social media and said: ”Couldn’t have asked for a better team, so proud of our cast and crew for bringing this home!”

Following their alumni’s success, the Wakefield-based college shared their congratulations.

A spokesperson for CAPA College said: "What a proud moment it was for everyone at CAPA College to watch two of our alumni crowned winners at the National Television Awards on Wednesday evening.

"Both Tasha and Fatima truly deserve the recognition they’ve achieved.

"Tasha has continued to go from strength to strength since graduating from CAPA College, while Fatima — who only graduated this summer — has already made an incredible start to what promises to be an outstanding career.

The two students aren’t the only past pupils to find success over the summer.

The CAPA spokesperson continued: "Following a fantastic summer in which our students once again achieved 100% A*– C grades at A-Level, our alumni continue to shine on the national stage.

"From Fred Kettle officially joining the cast of Emmerdale to Bella Brown starring as the alternate ‘Eva Perón’ opposite Rachel Zegler in the West End production of Evita, these NTA wins provide a wonderful boost as we begin the new academic year.

"We can’t wait to see what’s next!"