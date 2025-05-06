CAPA College student Fred Kettle returning to ITV soap Emmerdale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A familiar face who won the praise of soap fans will be returning to Emmerdale this summer as April Windsor’s teen runaway and baby loss storyline is revisited.

The ITV soap’s bosses have confirmed that actor Fred Kettle will be reprising his role as Dylan Penders in a big new storyline for April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan).

Dylan and April first met last year after April ran away from home following an argument with her dad Marlon (Mark Charnock) and stepmum Rhona (Zoe Henry).

When April returned home after a miscarriage, Dylan made his way to the village to see her.

Fred Kettle will be back in Emmerdale as Dylan this summer. ITV PICTURES

But he clashed with an protective Marlon, who ended up framing the teen for stealing drugs from the vets surgery in a bid to force him to leave.

Eventually coming to an understanding with Marlon, Dylan left the village for rehab in March.

Since the episodes aired, fans demanded Fred be given a permanent role and it’s now been revealed that the 18-year-old will reprise his role and will be returning to the village.

Producer Laura Shaw recently told the media at a press event: “The lovely Fred Kettle, who plays Dylan, is coming back to the show.

“He’s going to be bringing his past back to the village with him though, and that’s going to cause huge problems for April and her wider family there.

“We’ve got a couple of exciting new castings that are also joining us for that story, but I’m not allowed to tell you who they are.

“Watch this space, because it’s very exciting.”

Following Fred’s first appearance in the soap, CAPA College praised his performance.

They said: "We are incredibly proud of Fred and his outstanding performance in such a significant episode of Emmerdale.

"It’s an incredible achievement to have under his belt before graduating from CAPA College.

"Our unique training provision means students like Fred can access exceptional performing arts education here in Wakefield.

"Nothing makes us prouder than seeing our students, past and present, thrive and Fred follows in the footsteps of incredible CAPA College students such as Bronwyn James, Tasha Ghouri, and Emily Mae Walker.

"We have no doubt this is just the start of an exciting career ahead!"