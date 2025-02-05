CAPA College student takes on major role in Emmerdale's heartbreaking special episode

Fred Kettle played Dylan in Tuesday's special episode. (ITV PICTURE)

A student from CAPA College has taken centre stage in ITV’s Emmerdale special episode this week, leading to calls to make him a permanent fixture in the village.

Actor Fred Kettle, 18, starred in the special episode earlier this week, recounting the heartbreaking story of April and her life on the streets, taking the role of Dylan.

The episode focused on April (Amelia Flanagan), who revealed she was pregnant, and answered questions on what had happened to the teenager after fleeing the village at Christmas.

The episode showed her on the streets and in a community of people sleeping rough – where she met Dylan (Fred Kettle) who became a much needed ally.

Fred performing in CAPA College performance of Bowhead Whale. (Image taken by CAPA College student, Freya Cowburn)

Dylan was later arrested.

Tragedy then struck when April gave birth to a stillborn baby in a toilet.

CAPA College have since praised Fred on his performance.

They said: "We are incredibly proud of Fred and his outstanding performance in such a significant episode of Emmerdale.

"It’s an incredible achievement to have under his belt before graduating from CAPA College.

"Our unique training provision means students like Fred can access exceptional performing arts education here in Wakefield.

"Nothing makes us prouder than seeing our students, past and present, thrive and Fred follows in the footsteps of incredible CAPA College students such as Bronwyn James, Tasha Ghouri, and Emily Mae Walker.

"We have no doubt this is just the start of an exciting career ahead!"

Since the episode aired, fans of the soap have demanded Fred be given a permanent role.

One viewer commented on Facebook: "Well that was hard hitting! The young lad deserves a permanent role. What a fantastic actor."

Another said: “Please let him stay in Emmerdale , I think he would be a great support to April.”

The actor took to his own Instagram and alongside a video of him in Emmerdale he wrote: "Absolutely loved being apart of @ameliaflanagan08’s story line in the @emmerdale Village. Loved every second of filming on this project. The cast and crew have been incredible to work with. Thank you to Faye and Ezra. Forever grateful."

*Emmerdale will be on ITV tonight at 7.30pm.