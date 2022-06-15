CAPA's crowdfunding bid before move to new home

The performing arts college, which will be moving into its new purpose-built building on Mulberry Way in September, is looking to crowdfund more than £11,000 for the cutting-edge technology equipment.

This includes a Mac Studio computer, Lewitt microphone and Blackmagic camera to enable students, community participants and visiting artists to record and disseminate their own vocal arrangements as well as explore new creative industries through sound production.

Claire Nicholson, Principal of CAPA College, said: "In the wake of the pandemic, the move towards digital arts has become an integral part of the performance and creative industries.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CAPA will move onto Mulberry Way in September.

"This recording studio will help inspire the next generation of recording artists and enable our students and participants to be able to record professional tracks, audition tapes, showreels and music videos."

A specialist no-fee-paying college for students aged 16 to 19 from across the north of England, CAPA provides full-time training and education of creative and performing arts from dance and drama to musical theatre, production arts, film and media.

The college was meant to move into its new home opposite Westgate Railway Station two years ago, but was beset by construction problems, then the pandemic.

Since then, students from the college have been using Unity House and the nightclub, Nocturno, both on Westgate, as study space.