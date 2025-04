Whether you've had a clear-out at home and need to get rid of things you no longer need, or you're on the look-out for a bargain, car boot sales are popular spots for shoppers and sellers.

For those of you eager to grab a great deal or sell some possessions, we've put together information on when and where car boot sales are happening across Wakefield, Pontefract, Castleford, and the surrounding areas.

Have we missed any out on the list? Email in your suggestions at [email protected]

1 . Fitzwilliam Fitzwilliam Car boot sale is every Wednesday (weather pending) on Hemsworth Lane, Fitzwilliam, Cars 5am and buyers from 6:30am. Photo: s Photo Sales

2 . Featherstone Rovers Planned car boot sales at Featherstone Rovers are planned for April 21, May 5 and May 26. Photo: s Photo Sales

3 . Glasshoughton Cricket Club Planned car boot sales at Glasshoughton Cricket Club on May 25 and August 24. Photo: s Photo Sales

4 . Notton Cricket Club Notton Cricket Club - May 18, July 27 and September 14. Photo: s Photo Sales