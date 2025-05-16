Car boot sales: Here's some of the car boot sale being held in and around Wakefield

4 . Lofthouse Millennium Green

The next car boot sale will be on Saturday, June 14 the Saturday, July 26 and Saturday, September 13. Open from 9am - 12pm. Lofthouse Millennium Green. Cars £10, vans/trailers £15. No booking needed The Millennium Green has one entrance which is on A61 Leeds Road, opposite Lofthouse Methodist Church. Toilet facilities over the road in the Methodist Church Hall upon request. All proceeds from this event go to help the Green be maintained by Lofthouse Millennium Green Trust Photo: s