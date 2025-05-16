Car boot sales: Here's some of the car boot sale being held in and around Wakefield

Whether you've had a clear-out at home and need to get rid of things you no longer need, or you're on the look-out for a bargain, car boot sales are popular spots for shoppers and sellers.
For those of you eager to grab a great deal or sell some possessions, we've put together information on when and where car boot sales are happening across Wakefield, Pontefract, Castleford, and the surrounding areas.
1. Notton Cricket Club
Notton Cricket Club will be hosting its car boot sale this Sunday, May 18, 7.30am sellers and 8.30am buyers. Cars £10, Vans/cars with trailer £15. Toilets and refreshments available. Photo: s
2. Castleford RUFC
The next car boot sale at Castleford RUFC will be on May 26 at the ground on Willowbridge Lane, Whitwood, Castleford WF10 5PD. Further details please contact Castleford RUFC Photo: s
3. Thornes Juniors Football Club
The return of the popular Thornes car boot sales at Queens Drive will be held on Saturday, May 24, Saturday, July 12 and Saturday, August 23. Gates open at 6am, £10 per car, free admission for buyers and the cafe will be open. Photo: s
4. Lofthouse Millennium Green
The next car boot sale will be on Saturday, June 14 the Saturday, July 26 and Saturday, September 13. Open from 9am - 12pm. Lofthouse Millennium Green. Cars £10, vans/trailers £15. No booking needed The Millennium Green has one entrance which is on A61 Leeds Road, opposite Lofthouse Methodist Church. Toilet facilities over the road in the Methodist Church Hall upon request. All proceeds from this event go to help the Green be maintained by Lofthouse Millennium Green Trust Photo: s