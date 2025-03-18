Care home staff brave the chill to shine a light on veteran homelessness

Staff at a Wakefield are home camped out in the chilly March air to raise vital funds and awareness surrounding veteran homelessness.

Deputy Manager Chloe Yates was joined by Karen Sinclaire, Owen Yates, Kyle Green, Nathan Williams and James Pickering, who all work at Earls Lodge Care Home on Queen Elizabeth Road, set up tents in the grounds to sleep as part of The Royal British Legion Industries (RBLI) Great Tommy Sleepout.

The Great Tommy Sleep Out is an annual fundraising initiative organised by Royal British Legion Industries (RBLI).

Every March, individuals, groups, and communities from all corners of the UK brave the elements and sleep outdoors for one night or more to raise funds for RBLI’s work with homeless veterans.

The Earls Lodge group pitched their tents on March 16, raising more than £1,000 for the charity.

Chloe said: “We hit our target and completed three nights!

"We were lucky enough to have food sent to us by Siciliano Pizzeria, who gave discounts to the residents and families for us.

“Friday night was so cold, nobody could sleep until around 2am. We could just see our breath!

"Night two was chilly, but bearable and night three was a bit easier.

"The support from residents and the families, getting food send to us, pushed us through, but I’m thankful I’m not in a position to be homeless.”

The group celebrated with a visit from the Mayor of Wakefield Coun Darren Byford on Monday along with Pam and Harpreet Banwait, the owners of Strong Life Care, who run Earls Lodge Care Home, who were in turn also celebrating winning this year’s Regional Employer of the Year Award at The Great British Care Awards 2025.

Chloe added: “A huge thank you to everyone who supported us and helped us raise more than £1,000 for the RBLI.”