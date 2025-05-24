Career event at WX to showcase opportunities to work in television, film, music, radio and broadcasting

People who are interested in a career in the creative sector are being encouraged to come along to a free event at Wakefield Exchange next month.

Professionals from the world of television and film, the music industry, radio and broadcasting, live events, the arts, and other creative sectors, such as gaming and online design will be there to answer your questions.

The event has been designed to connect anyone looking for a career in the creative sector with experts already working in it.

It will showcase the job opportunities that exist, along with the local courses and training opportunities that are available.

Coun Michael Graham, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Growth, said: “We have lots of home-grown talent in our area. But for many, especially those just getting started on the career ladder, knowing how to get into the industry can be confusing.

"This event will give people the opportunity to hear from experienced industry professionals.

“You can learn about the qualifications and training needed to make your career in the creative sector. And for anyone already working in the sector and looking to progress, it’s a great chance to network with others who have been successful in the industry.

I’d encourage people to take advantage of this great opportunity.”

West Yorkshire has some of the most significant facilities in Europe for live events, engineering technology and training - and the largest number of creative industry jobs per capita in the North.

The event will take place on Wednesday, June 4 between 1pm-4:30pm at Wakefield Exchange and is free to attend.