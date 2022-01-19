Caring Wakefield postmaster is retiring after serving his community for 30 years

Postmaster Arun Goel has been at the Dewsbury Road Post Office for 30 years.

Mr Goel, 63, has run the Dewsbury Road post office at Lupset since 1991 and in that time has made many friends.

He remained open throughout the pandemic and regularly checked in on his most vulnerable customers.

Mr Goel said: “My two sons are now well established in their careers - Rohan is a doctor and Pavan a pharmacist - and after 30 years of hard work I thought it was about time I retired.

“I have some lovely customers, especially the elderly ones who come in regularly. They tell me all their stories and I’ve been able to help a couple of them who had been targeted by scammers.

“One customer came in and asked to send a moneygram abroad. When I asked her what it was for she said she had had a call to say she was due a refund from the tax office but had to send off the money to access it.

“I suggested she spoke to her family or went to the police which she did reluctantly.

“The following morning she came into thank me as it was, as I thought, a scam and she would have lost hundreds of pounds”.

Mr Goel, has plans to enjoy his retirement, travelling when allowed, enrolling on a joinery course and working on his garden. He has a post-graduate degree in geology and is also interested in history so intends to further his studies into the two world wars.

Son Pavan said: “Dad works extremely hard but we must also mention our mum, Neelam. She too has put in so much time and effort to help run the Post Office while raising my brother and me.”

Mr Goel said: “I want to thank all my lovely customers who have given me so much pleasure. And, also my staff past and present and my family.