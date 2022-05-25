Cas Tigers fan Glyn sets off on 900-mile charity bike ride to France on Saturday

Diagnosed with cancer of the oesophagus and stomach in February 2021, Glyn underwent surgery and chemotherapy and wanted to ‘thank’ those who helped him through treatment with a big event.

A huge Castleford Tigers fan, Glyn decided to raise funds Macmillan Cancer Support and the Tigers’ charity partner, Prince of Wales Hospice. His journey, aptly named ‘Tour de Cas’, was inspired by his team’s fixture at Toulouse in June and Glyn will follow his side there on two wheels, departing on Saturday May 28 on an epic 900-mile journey.

Glyn said: “I’ve done as well as I could for training. I can do 100km rides but had to stop four times when I did 10k when I first started!

“To be in a position to do this is amazing. There are some tough days on paper, mainly through the UK, it looks better as we go through France but by that time we will have done 10 days’ cycling!”

Fundraising is up to £6,500 as Glyn has targeted £10,000 to be split between the two charities. Glyn, along with a team of two friends, will cycle around 55 miles a day in time for the match in Toulouse on June 12.

“There will be about 15 of us leaving from Castleford’s ground on the Saturday and people will drop off as we head to Portsmouth for the ferry. Three of us will be heading to Toulouse and we’ve been invited to the pre-match ceremony by the Toulouse CEO.

“It’s really exciting and nerve-wracking, but we’ll get there!

“I wanted to show people who are having a tough time that there can be life after cancer and raise some money to help others who are struggling.”

Rebecca Shanks, Macmillan’s Fundraising Manager in West Yorkshire, said: “We want to wish Glyn and his team all the luck in the world as they take on this epic journey. We can’t thank Glyn enough for taking on such a huge challenge to raise important funds to help Macmillan be there for people living with cancer.

"To have overcome cancer and be thinking of others barely a year on from treatment is testament to Glyn and the wonderful people he and his team are.”