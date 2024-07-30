Cash Wise awarded funding boost after helping more than 2,300 young families

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cash Wise has been re-awarded the Healthier Wealthier Wakefield Families (HWWF) contract by Wakefield Council, ensuring services will continue until at least 2027. The partnership means the team can support families with a child under the age of 12, living in the Wakefield district, whatever type of property they live in.

Cash Wise has been delivering the HWWF service on behalf of Public Health since 2020. During that time, the team have supported more than 2,300 young families to address finance issues and to maximise their income.

They offer advice on a range of financial topics and create a unique plan of support for each family, depending on their circumstances. This support has in turn led to positive health and wellbeing outcomes.

The project has helped maximise income for families by over £1.1 million so far, supporting them through both the pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis.

Encouragingly, 100% of families involved in with HWWF have reported an improvement in the way they manage their finances. In addition to supporting families, HWWF also works closely with partner agencies across the district to train them on financial inclusion and develop and enhance referral pathways for families experiencing financial difficulties.

Phil Wilby, Financial Inclusion Manager at WDH, said: “We are extremely pleased to have been re-awarded the HWWF contract and look forward to continuing to work with colleagues in Public Health to deliver this vital service, supporting young families in financial need and in turn supporting positive health and wellbeing outcomes.

“As part of the new contract, we have outlined an exciting programme to continue developing the HWWF brand and support more families, and the team will work tirelessly to ensure that families in Wakefield receive the support they need.”

Cllr Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, Poverty and Health, added: “We are very pleased to continue to support this service. Over the last four years it has offered vital financial advice to young families in need of support.

"The feedback that we’ve received shows this is making a positive impact, with the service enabling people to maximise their disposable income and improving their quality of life.”