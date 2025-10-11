Cast of upcoming Calender Girls stage production makes emotional visit to meet original 'Calendar Girls'

Some of the cast of Diva Production's upcoming show, with the original Calendar Girls.

The cast of Diva Productions’ upcoming stage production of Calendar Girls recently visited Rylstone - the birthplace of the remarkable true story that inspired the play, film, and global movement.

The Wakefield-based theatre production group will bring Calender Girls to St George's Hall, in Bradford, from October 16 to October 18.

Based on the incredible true story of eleven lovable and brave Women's Institute members in Knapley, the play follows the women as they come together to pose naked for an “alternative calendar” to raise funds for the local hospital.

In an intimate and deeply moving meeting, the cast of the upcoming show had the privilege of spending time with two of the original Calendar Girls, Angela Baker and Tricia Stewart whose courage, humour, and unwavering friendship gave rise to a legacy that has touched hearts around the world.

Hearing their story firsthand, a story rooted in love, loss, aging, resilience, and the extraordinary power of community, left a profound impact on all who were present.

Following the visit to Rylstone, the cast travelled to nearby Kettlewell to explore some of the iconic filming locations from the 2003 film.

But it was their time with the original Calendar Girls that proved to be the emotional heart of the trip.

Director of the production, Andrew Ashley, said: “It was one of the most moving and memorable days of our lives.

“To sit with these women and hear how they turned personal grief into something so inspiring was incredibly humbling. It reminded us all why this story matters and why it continues to resonate with audiences everywhere.”

For more information and to buy tickets visit: https://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk/whats-on/calendar-girls