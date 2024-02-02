Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lily-Mae West, eight, from Stanley, broke 15 bones in her skull in a freak zorbing accident while on holiday with her family last year.

She was treated at Leeds Children’s Hospital where her and her family were given emotional and practical help by charity Day One Trauma Support.

To give back to the charity and hospital staff, Lily-Mae organised a lemonade stand outside her grandma’s house and set up an online donation – raising £2,000.

Lily-Mae West with Mayor of Wakefield Coun Josie Pritchard

She went on to be presented with a certificate and badge during an assembly at Outwood Primary Academy Lofthouse Gate, and was praised for her efforts by Mayor of Wakefield Coun Josie Pritchard during a special ceremony at Wakefield Town Hall.

Day One also recognised her efforts by awarding her with the Young Fundraiser Award in December.

Now, Lily-Mae has been nominated in three categories in the Yorkshire Choice Awards - inspirational individual, local fundraiser, and outstanding courage.

The awards recognise unsung heroes and businesses from across the region who have made a difference.

Lily-Mae West toy donation at Leeds Childrens Hospital with_brother Elliott and play leader Katy Inman

It’s now down to a public vote, with Wakefield people being encouraged to get behind Lily-Mae and help her win.

Mum Katie West said: “We are all so proud of Lily-Mae and what she has achieved. All the fundraising and giving back to the hospital was her idea and led by her.

"She’s shown outstanding courage to get through everything and turn a negative experience into a positive.

"We would be super grateful if people would vote for her.”

To nominate is free, but you can only vote once from one IP address.

Day One Trauma Support chief executive Lucy Nickson said: “We all think Lily-Mae is truly inspirational and have been impressed by her courage and determination over the past year.

"Her fantastic fundraising means we can help even more children and their families following a catastrophic injury.

"We would love for her to win a Yorkshire Choice Award and show just how much we all think of her. Please get behind Lily-Mae and vote.”