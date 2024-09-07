A security guard for Castleford’s Asda will compete in his first bodybuilding competition in Manchester this weekend to raise money for men’s mental health.

Savo Markos, who works in Glasshoughton, will compete in the First Timers Bodybuilding class at Middleton Arena in Manchester on Sunday, September 8 to raise money for Andy’s Man Club.

Despite this being his first competition, Savo, who trains at UltraFlex in Normanton, has been practising the muscle strengthening sport for 10 years, and said his own mental health experiences inspired him to use his first competition to raise funds for the men’s mental health charity Andy’s Man Club.

Savo said: “I have always suffered with mental health problems. I have used the gym and fitness to combat that because it helps me be productive. I have always known about Andy’s Man Club and I thought it would be a great charity to get involved with.”

Savo said being active and bodybuilding has a positive impact on his mental health.

“I need to be active,” he said.

" What I realised is, once I am in that gym for an hour, an hour and a half, it just clears my mind – but it transcends into other parts of your life; you get that strong work ethic, your self confidence improves, [it] helps you a lot mentally.”

In an effort to boost the money raised, Savo’s colleagues at Asda held a bake sale, and the funds have now surpassed the initial target of £500 in the run-up to the competition on Sunday. As well as thanking the staff at Asda for their support, in a post on his Facebook page Savo said: “Regardless of where I place on Sunday, I’ve reached my goals of raising money for a great charity, raising awareness of men’s mental health and just having the dedication just to make it to the stage and see it through.”

Savo’s Just Giving page can be found here.

Andy’s Man Club is a men’s suicide prevention charity which provides free support groups across the country. It aims to eliminate stigma around men’s mental health, and is associated with the hashtag #ITSOKAYTOTALK.