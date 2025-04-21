Castleford care home hops into Easter with egg-citing community event

Newfield Lodge residents with an Easter bunny

Newfield Lodge Care Home, in Castleford, opened its doors and gardens to welcome the local community for an Easter egg hunt that brought smiles, laughter, and a little friendly competition to everyone at the weekend.

The event saw local children and five residents come together in a delightful celebration of springtime fun.

The garden was alive with excitement as children dashed around, hunting for hidden Easter eggs, while residents joined in the adventure, reminiscing and cheering on the young explorers.

The children also enjoyed getting their faces painted and snapping photos with the Easter Bunny, creating memories to cherish.

Children with an Easter bunny

Lauren Poole, HC-One’s Newfield Lodge Wellbeing Coordinator, said: “One of the little girls who joined us for the Easter egg hunt said she wanted to come back again. It was heartwarming to hear, and it shows how much fun everyone had.

“Our residents enjoyed seeing all the children and being able to take part themselves. It really brought the day to life for them.”