Castleford care home supports Marie Curie with endearing month-long fundraiser

Newfield Lodge Care Home in Castleford has been buzzing with generosity throughout March by raising £67 for Marie Curie through a series of delightful fundraising events.

From a bustling bake sale to selling daffodil pins symbolising hope and remembrance, the care home community came together to support people living with terminal illnesses – all while fostering connection and reflection.

The month-long effort kicked off with the sale of daffodil pins, available at the home’s reception for a small donation.

The bright yellow symbols of resilience bloomed across Newfield Lodge as residents, visitors, and colleagues proudly pinned them on, with every penny raised going directly to Marie Curie.

Newfield Lodge residents enjoying special daffodil-themed cakes

On Tuesday, March 11, the aroma of freshly baked goods filled the air as Newfield Lodge hosted a lively bake sale.

Residents, families, and colleagues gathered to enjoy an array of homemade treats, including special daffodil-themed sweet cakes crafted by the talented kitchen team.

The event was not just a feast for the taste buds – it was a chance for the community to catch up, share stories, and unite in the spirit of giving.

The month’s activities culminated in a poignant Reflection Day on Sunday, March 23, marking five years since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Newfield Lodge residents holding up written reflections from the five-year Covid anniversary

This heartfelt occasion brought residents and colleagues together to honour those lost during that challenging time and celebrate the strength and unity that carried them through.

The care home preserved the day’s emotions in written reflections from participants – powerful words that speak to the resilience of the Newfield Lodge family.

Lauren Poole, Newfield Lodge Wellbeing Coordinator, said: “We’re so proud of what we’ve achieved together this March.

"Raising £67 for Marie Curie is a testament to the kindness and community spirit here.

“From savouring sweet buns to wearing daffodil pins and taking time to reflect, every moment has been about coming together for a cause that means so much to us all.”