Castleford care home transforms into sea of green for St Patrick's Day extravaganza

A Castleford care home pulled out all the stops to celebrate St Patrick's Day in style, turning the home into a vibrant hub of Irish cheer.

Newfield Lodge staff traded their usual uniforms for eye-catching green ensembles on St Patrick’s Day, delighting residents with their festive flair on Monday.

The day kicked off with a lively St Patrick's-themed quiz, setting the tone for a celebration filled with laughter and camaraderie.

Each community at the care home was adorned with decorations, and tables boasted themed menus for a special lunch that had everyone feeling the luck of the Irish.

The festivities reached a crescendo in the afternoon with a performance by singer Rebekah Austin in the Rose community.

Residents savoured cheese and crackers, indulged in St. Patrick’s-themed buns, and raised glasses of Guinness and Baileys in a spirited toast.

Decked out in clover-green glasses, headbands, flags, and hats, the residents embraced the occasion with enthusiasm.

Families flocked to the care home to join the party, singing and dancing alongside their loved ones.

Lauren Poole, HC-One’s Newfield Lodge Care Home Wellbeing Coordinator, said:“It was amazing to see our residents taken part in the party getting dresses up and all the staff getting involved to create a fun day of all the individuals that live in our home.”