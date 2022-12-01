Out of thousands nominated for 14 awards, Stephanie was selected and invited to a ‘dress to impress’ gala dinner at the Casa Hotel in Chesterfield, where the judges announced the winners of each award. The announcements were live streamed on the Ideal Care Awards Facebook page for the finalists’ friends, families, colleagues, and residents to watch.

After revealing that Stephanie had won the ‘Maintenance Machine of the Year’ award, the Ideal Care Awards judges praised Stephanie for ‘working tirelessly to ensure the home environment is the very best for their residents, whilst involving them in her day-to-day work.’

Stephanie joined the team at Newfield Lodge at Brookfield Avenue, Castleford, which is operated by Ideal Carehomes, in 2017 as a care assistant, later changing roles to work with the domestic team.

Castleford care home caretaker Stephanie O’Donnell, pictured with Ideal Carehomes Regional Director Paula Mountjoy, won one of 14 awards, which saw thousands nominated

When the position of caretaker became available, she jumped at the chance to apply.

As the care home’s first female caretaker, Stephanie wanted to inspire other women to do whatever job makes them happy, saying: “You can do any role you set your mind to…never doubt yourself!”

"To have won the Maintenance Machine of the Year award is absolutely mind blowing!” she said.

"It's a massive achievement and I'm very proud to have had the support of my Newfield Lodge family. I absolutely love everything about my job – it doesn't feel like a job. It's like having a favourite hobby that I get to do every day.”

Stephanie has received the award for the tireless work she puts in at the Newfield Lodge care home in Castleford

Stacey Linn, the Managing Director at Ideal Carehomes, said: “Since joining us, Stephanie has been an inspiration to our teams and our residents. Stephanie always goes above and beyond to make sure everything is done to the best of her ability. She’s always willing to help and motivates everyone around her to take a chance on something new.”

