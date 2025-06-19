Castleford cheese manufacturer Cryer and Stott opens new facility in Allerton Bywater

Cryster & Stott staff

A Castleford cheesemonger has opened a new facility in Allerton Bywater.

Cryer & Stott has opened a new state-of-the-art cheese blending facility in Allerton Bywater.

The company said it represented a “bold step forward in the company’s commitment to innovation, tradition, and celebrating regional heritage through cheese”.

The new facility will be used to craft new cheese blends, with the company collaborating with local producers and drawing inspiration from Yorkshire’s rich culture and history.

To mark the launch the company has introduced four distinctive new cheeses, each with its own story and local link-up.

Richard Holmes, managing director of Cryer & Stott, said: "Our new facility is more than just an expansion – it’s a creative hub where tradition meets innovation.

"These new cheeses showcase the incredible talent and flavours found right here in Yorkshire.

"We’re proud to collaborate with local producers and celebrate our heritage with every batch we make.

"It has allowed us to create three new positions within the company, employing local staff and sharing our expensive knowledge."

The four new cheeses dig into culture from across the county, including our district’s mining heritage.

Silkstone Seam is an 18-month mature cheddar with a dramatic seam of edible charcoal running through its centre, created to honour the company’s mining village connection.

The company said Silkstone was the most sought after seam of coal mined.

Knavesmire is a 12-month cheddar infused with the vibrant flavours of York Rhubarb Gin.

Launched at the York Racecourse Dante Festival, the cheese pays homage to the racing traditions of Knavesmire and the agricultural legacy of Yorkshire rhubarb.

Flagship is a collaboration with Filey Bay Whisky Distillers. The cheddar is aged for 12 months and blended with Filey Bay’s flagship single malt whisky.

The result is a rich, savoury cheese with warm, subtle whisky notes.

And 1606 Rebel is Inspired by the rebellious spirit of Guy Fawkes.

The firm said it was an “adventurous” cheese and featured The Chilli Jam Man’s Scotch Bonnet Chilli Jam blended into a creamy cheddar.

The firm previously made a cheese inspired by the coronation of King Charles to mark its 25th anniversary.

And it won multiple awards at last year’s British Pie Awards.