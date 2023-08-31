Smawthorne Community Church, located on Beancroft Road, will hold three Christian’s Against Poverty (CAP) money coaching sessions in September and October.

The service is designed to empower service users with the knowledge, skills, tools and confidence to look after their money.

The church says anyone can benefit from the service, from seasoned budgeting experts to those struggling to get to grips with their spending.

A spokesperson for the charity, said: “Money coaching has been designed and developed by CAP.

"We’ve drawn on our more than 25 years of experience helping tens of thousands of people take control of their finances to bring you a money management course that really works.”

The programme will commence on Wednesday, September 20 at 7pm, followed by a session on Wednesday, September 27 at 7pm, and on Wednesday, October 4 at 7pm.