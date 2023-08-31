News you can trust since 1852
Three churches in Castleford face closure as public consultation begins over the proposals

Residents across Castleford are rallying together to object to plans to shut three churches in the area, following an announcement that they are under consideration for “closure to public worship”.
By Daniel Camenzuli
Published 31st Aug 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read

St Paul’s in Glasshoughton, All Saints in Hightown and St Michael and All Angels in Castleford are all facing closure under the proposal sent to the churches by the Church Commissioners, based on a decision made by the Bishop of Leeds.

The proposal for all three churches has been published online, and says that the churches “shall be declared closed for regular public worship by this scheme”.

Three churches in and around Castleford are facing closure following a decision by the Bishop of LeedsThree churches in and around Castleford are facing closure following a decision by the Bishop of Leeds
If the plans are approved, the churches will be closed “upon such date as the commissioners, after consultation with the bishop, shall determine”.

A consultation period is now open for residents to make their comments. It will run until September 18.

For more details, visit https://www.churchofengland.org/consultation

