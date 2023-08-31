Three churches in Castleford face closure as public consultation begins over the proposals
St Paul’s in Glasshoughton, All Saints in Hightown and St Michael and All Angels in Castleford are all facing closure under the proposal sent to the churches by the Church Commissioners, based on a decision made by the Bishop of Leeds.
The proposal for all three churches has been published online, and says that the churches “shall be declared closed for regular public worship by this scheme”.
If the plans are approved, the churches will be closed “upon such date as the commissioners, after consultation with the bishop, shall determine”.
A consultation period is now open for residents to make their comments. It will run until September 18.
For more details, visit https://www.churchofengland.org/consultation