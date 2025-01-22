Castleford Civic Centre to set to go on sale to help meet council budget gap

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Castleford Civic Centre is set to be put up for sale later this year as part of a council’s efforts to save money.

Wakefield Council has been considering selling off the building since 2023 to bridge a budget shortfall.

The 700-capacity centre opened in 1970 and has been used to host concerts and weddings.

More than 300 council staff are also based at the facility on Ferrybridge Road.

Last summer, the authority said the building could not be sold during the current financial year and would remain in public ownership until at least the end of March 2025.

In an update, Les Shaw, the council’s cabinet member for resources and property, said the centre was set to be put on the market this spring.

Coun Shaw said council staff were also in the process of being relocated to other local authority buildings.

The report to councillors said: “Work continues ahead of the proposed sale of the Civic Centre in Castleford later this year.

Les Shaw, Wakefield Council's cabinet member for property and resources.

“Our project team have worked with around 330 staff who occupied the site.

“They’ve reviewed the accommodation required for everyone affected.

“The programme now involves staff being relocated to seven other sites across the district.

“These are all council-owned buildings which we’re making sure are fit for purpose before teams move in.”

Coun Shaw said the Assembly Hall, the main function room for events, was closed in October 2024.

Coun Shaw added: “An agent will now be appointed to market the Civic Centre, something we’re expecting to start from spring 2025.”

A report to cabinet members in December 2023 described the centre as an “under-utilised property”.

It said: “Consideration should therefore be given to the disposal of this site.

“Upon disposal this will result in a capital receipt for the council.”

Community groups sent an open letter to council leaders last July calling for the centre to be saved.

It was signed by organisations including Castleford Young Musicians, Encore Theatre Company and Castleford Male Voice Choir.

The letter said: “The future of performing arts in the Five Towns is being placed in a very vulnerable position.

“The building itself obviously requires investment and budgets are, as usual, very tight, but have all opportunities to attract the necessary investment been explored?

“Could a more creative look at the potential of the Civic Centre bring some new ideas as to how it might be utilised more?”

In response, Natalie Palmer, the council’s corporate director for resources, said at the time: “The closure of Castleford Civic Centre has been a difficult decision.

“But it’s one that we’ve had to take so that the council’s finances are sustainable.

“Council budgets around the country have been affected by the government reducing the money they provide to local authorities.

“Wakefield isn’t immune to that challenge. The closure of the civic centre is a key part of plans to save £0.8m by reducing the council’s property estate this year.

“At the same time, we’re continuing to invest in Castleford. Our plans include improved outdoor and community events spaces in the heart of the town.