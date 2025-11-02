Castleford College students visit Japan to learn about East Asia’s beauty industry

Students and tutors travelled across the world to immerse themselves into Japan’s fascinating hairdressing and beauty industry.

Hair & Beauty students from Castleford College and Selby College took part in a bespoke training programme in Japan, gaining first-hand insights into East Asia’s beauty industry.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Students and tutors travelled across the world to immerse themselves into Japan’s fascinating hairdressing and beauty industry.

Over the course of two weeks, students completed industry training sessions at Japanese salons to build on their pre-existing skills and broaden their portfolios.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The students visited Panasonic Beauty Salon, Hair Taya Salon and Tokyo College of Hair Design in Tokyo, where industry professionals showcased the various products and services Japanese salons offer.

The students also explored Japan and its vast cultural landscape through tourist excursions and activities including visits to iconic locations

Students trained in a range of disciplines including hair care, hair colouring, hair counselling and Japanese-style makeup techniques.

Richard Burgess, Deputy Head of Curriculum for Hair & Beauty at the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group, who accompanied the students on the trip said: “Visiting Tokyo with our Hair and Beauty students was an incredible experience and one I’ll never forget.

"It gave them a chance to experience an amazing culture and, more importantly, to train with industry – standard equipment and products, learn about Asia Pacific requirements and work with leading companies — something which really boosts their employability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They loved exploring the city, picking up new skills and seeing the Japanese industry up close.

"For me, the highlight was watching their confidence and passion grow throughout the trip.”

The students also explored Japan and its vast cultural landscape through tourist excursions and activities including visits to iconic locations such as Shibuya Sky Tower, teamLab art museum, Meiji Jingu shrine and even Japan’s Universal Studios theme park.