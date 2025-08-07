Castleford collision: Trains between Leeds and Knottingley resume following serious crash this morning

By Kara McKune
Published 7th Aug 2025, 16:51 BST
All services have resumed following an incident near Castleford Railway Station earlier today.placeholder image
The crash, which happened at a level crossing in Castleford this morning, caused major disruption to numerous train services between Leeds and Knottingley.

Police were called to Albion Street, shortly before 10am this morning (Thursday) to reports that a car had been in collision with two other vehicles.

The incident affected both Northern and TransPennine Express routes, with no trains running in either direction for several hours.

All trains have since resumed.

The Leeds to Sheffield service has begun calling at Castleford again.

TransPennine Express services between York and Normanton have also resumed.

On the incident, a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Shortly before 10am this morning police were called to a report of a collision on Albion Street, Castleford.

“It was reported that a car had been in collision with two other vehicles, with the occupants of the car then leaving the scene".

Enquiries remain ongoing in the area.

