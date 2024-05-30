Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Castleford.

The Major Collision and Enquiry Team (MCET) would like to speak to anyone who saw or has footage of the collision between a motorbike and cars on Front Street, Glasshoughton.

The incident took place at about 4pm on Tuesday, May 28, after a Keeway RKV motorbike, which was travelling East, was in contact with the rear of a Ford Puma it was overtaking.

The rider, a man in his 30s, was thrown from the bike after losing control, crashing into an oncoming Ford Ka.

Emergency services quickly attended the scene and found the rider had sadly sustained fatal injuries in the incident.

A road closure was put in place on Front Street while recovery and investigation work was carried out.

Anyone who saw or has footage of the collision is asked to contact the Major Collision and Enquiry Team (MCET) on 101, referencing police log 1146 of May 28.