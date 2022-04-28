Castleford fire: Residents advised to keep doors and windows closed after fire breaks out

Residents are being advised to keep their doors and windows closed after a blaze at a bathroom showroom.

By Leanne Clarke
Thursday, 28th April 2022, 9:12 am

Fire crews were called to Savile Road at 1.28am this morning after the entire building was engulfed by fire.

Seven pumps were in attendance, which has now been scaled back to three engines as firefighters damp down the buidling.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said earlier this morning: “Advice has been issued from the fire ground to all local residents and businesses to keep all doors and windows closed whilst the Fire Service continue to deal with the incident.

“Building fire single storey 30m x 15m bathroom showroom involved. 100% involved in fire. 4 large jets, 4 hose reel jets, aerial appliance and 2 breathing apparatus sets used to extinguish the fire. Incident still ongoing.”

