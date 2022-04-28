Castleford fire: Residents advised to keep doors and windows closed after fire breaks out

Fire crews were called to Savile Road at 1.28am this morning after the entire building was engulfed by fire.

Seven pumps were in attendance, which has now been scaled back to three engines as firefighters damp down the buidling.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said earlier this morning: “Advice has been issued from the fire ground to all local residents and businesses to keep all doors and windows closed whilst the Fire Service continue to deal with the incident.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seven pumps were in attendance, which has now been scaled back to three engines as firefighters damp down the buidling.