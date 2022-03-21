Castleford has rallied to the aid of refugees

Yorkshire Building Society colleagues Jason Suddick, Clare Schofield, Joanne Wincer and Ken Haycock with items donated for Ukrainian refugees

Coats, warm clothes, shoes, baby clothes, blankets, hats, gloves, toiletries, nappies, baby wipes, and food items have been collected by the society which is an official donation station for The Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain (AUGB).

The AUGB is the largest representative body for Ukrainians and those of Ukrainian descent in the UK.

It exists to develop, promote and support the interests of the Ukrainian community in the UK. They are working with accredited and registered Ukrainian charities to provide medicines, food and critical supplies to support the most vulnerable to overcome the consequences and trauma of war.

Clare Schofield, customer consultant at the Castleford branch of Yorkshire Building Society, said: “We were overwhelmed by the fantastic support from the people of Castleford in response to our call for donations.

"We have filled a van with items that have been delivered to AUGB and the items will now go on to help make a difference to those that are in need from Ukraine.”

The collection has now been suspended due to the huge response as AUGB is now concentrating on delivering items to those in need.