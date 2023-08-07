Castleford Male Voice Choir puts on fundraising gig in honour of the Alzheimer’s Society
With the weather holding out, five choirs and soloist Joni entertained the audience throughout the afternoon, with local rugby league hero Mick Morgan carrying out the MC duties.
Refreshments were provided by local café Beancroft’s B.E.S.T., which also ran a raffle for the charity. Snacks and drinks purchased by CMVC were sold by Amy, granddaughter of the longest serving member of CMVC, Lewis Wood.
All those in attendance were also treated to an ice-cream van and a bouncy castle, alongside volunteer-ran raffles and tombola stalls, with many prizes donated by supporters.
Local canine users of the park were not forgotten, as "sausage bobbing” and “puppaccinos” were on offer.
A total of £800 was raised for the charity.