News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle

Castleford Male Voice Choir puts on fundraising gig in honour of the Alzheimer’s Society

Castleford Male Voice Choir, with support from the Friends of Queen’s Park, held an event in aid of the Alzheimer's Society which raised £800.
By Daniel Camenzuli
Published 7th Aug 2023, 20:00 BST- 1 min read

With the weather holding out, five choirs and soloist Joni entertained the audience throughout the afternoon, with local rugby league hero Mick Morgan carrying out the MC duties.

Refreshments were provided by local café Beancroft’s B.E.S.T., which also ran a raffle for the charity. Snacks and drinks purchased by CMVC were sold by Amy, granddaughter of the longest serving member of CMVC, Lewis Wood.

Read More
Wakefield Pride set to return this weekend and promises to be as fabulous as eve...
Castleford Male Voice Choir held a fundraiser for the Alzheimer's Society on July 29, raising over £800Castleford Male Voice Choir held a fundraiser for the Alzheimer's Society on July 29, raising over £800
Castleford Male Voice Choir held a fundraiser for the Alzheimer's Society on July 29, raising over £800
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

All those in attendance were also treated to an ice-cream van and a bouncy castle, alongside volunteer-ran raffles and tombola stalls, with many prizes donated by supporters.

Local canine users of the park were not forgotten, as "sausage bobbing” and “puppaccinos” were on offer.

A total of £800 was raised for the charity.