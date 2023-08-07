With the weather holding out, five choirs and soloist Joni entertained the audience throughout the afternoon, with local rugby league hero Mick Morgan carrying out the MC duties.

Refreshments were provided by local café Beancroft’s B.E.S.T., which also ran a raffle for the charity. Snacks and drinks purchased by CMVC were sold by Amy, granddaughter of the longest serving member of CMVC, Lewis Wood.

Castleford Male Voice Choir held a fundraiser for the Alzheimer's Society on July 29, raising over £800

All those in attendance were also treated to an ice-cream van and a bouncy castle, alongside volunteer-ran raffles and tombola stalls, with many prizes donated by supporters.

Local canine users of the park were not forgotten, as "sausage bobbing” and “puppaccinos” were on offer.