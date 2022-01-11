Castleford man dies in M62 crash near Lofthouse

A man from Castleford has died in a crash on the M62, West Yorkshire Police have confirmed this morning.

A lorry and a van were involved in a collision on the M62 Eastbound, just before Junction 29, shortly after 7pm yesterday (Monday).

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident, which involved a Fiat Ducato van and a blue and white HGV.

The Major Collision Enquiry Team ( MCET) would like to speak to anyone who saw or has dashcam footage of the collision between a lorry and a van on the M62 eastbound just prior to junction 29.

Emergency services attended but the driver of the Fiat Ducato, a 34-year-old man from the Castleford area, was sadly confirmed dead at the scene.

A full closure was put in place on the motorway at the location while detailed investigation and recovery work was carried out at the scene.

Sergeant Mick Kilburn of the Major Collision and Enquiry Team, said: “We are continuing to investigate this very serious incident on the M62 in which a man has sadly lost his life.

“I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have dash cam footage, to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team on 101 and quoting reference 1347 of 10th January.