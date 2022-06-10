Castleford Museum opens new displays celebrating local women’s stories

One of Castleford’s most famous exports, the iconic Burberry trench coat is on show, along with a PPE gown made for NHS and healthcare workers during the COVID-19 lockdowns, in the same signature honey beige as Burberry’s famous rainwear.

The displays recognise the achievements of the largely female workforce who work at the Burberry factory at Castleford Mills and expertly hand-stitch each trench coat.

Visitors of all ages can have a go at designing their own pattern to rival Burberry’s famous check with a simple sewing activity inspired by the skilled craftswomen.

The women of Burberry are one of several new displays, in the ‘Community Cases’, that have been developed with local partners or people who suggest ideas.

For the next twelve months, these ‘Community Cases’ will be dedicated to women, from skilled craftspeople to community campaigners and sporting heroes.

‘History Makers’ pays tribute to two champions of local heritage, Ivy Hill MBE (1904-1992) and Alison Drake MBE (1950-2019).

Ivy Hill was the town’s first female librarian and museum curator, whilst Alison Drake was a passionate community campaigner and a founding member and long-serving chair of Castleford Heritage Trust.

Their achievements are honoured through personal tributes from the women they inspire today.

Further displays are planned, starting with women’s rugby league in the summer. The museum will explore the development of the women’s game which has expanded and strengthened in recent years, and introduce the women and girls who are pushing the sport forward in the area today.

In this special Platinum Jubilee year, the museum is also looking back at how Castleford celebrated Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953. Souvenirs made at the town’s glass factories and potteries are displayed alongside archive photographs of local street parties and celebrations.

Councillor Michael Graham, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport said, “We are delighted to be highlighting these stories and paying tribute to the remarkable women who are recognised for their work and dedication locally, nationally and internationally. Their stories are fascinating and inspiring.

“The Community Cases are an important opportunity for local people to get involved with the museum and we hope that visitors will enjoy this year’s displays and come forward with ideas for future exhibitions.”

Anyone with an idea can speak to staff at Castleford Museum, or email [email protected]

The museum has also introduced Makaton symbols, a unique language programme that uses symbols, signs, speech, and gestures to help people communicate.

The symbols are designed to help children and adults with communication and learning difficulties enjoy and benefit from the museum’s exhibitions and displays.

The Castleford Museum displays are open now and run until June 2023.