Castleford parents honour hospital doctor by naming baby after her following tragic losses

After experiencing the devastating heartbreak of multiple pregnancy losses, a Castleford mum has welcomed a healthy baby girl into the world, and named her after the doctor who supported her through the most painful chapter of her life.

Rachael Lee and her partner Ben endured a series of losses, including a miscarriage at seven weeks, the stillbirth of their daughter Willow-Linda at 38 weeks, and two further miscarriages - one at six weeks and another at 12 weeks, whom they named Taylor-Steven.

Their journey was marked by grief and uncertainty, but also moments of compassion and care that left a lasting impression - particularly the support they received from Pinderfields’ doctor, Nadya Begum.

Rachael said: “Our daughter Willow-Linda was born via emergency C-section due to a reduction in fetal movements.

Baby Nadya-Lou.

"I had been admitted with slightly high blood pressure, and she was lying transverse.

"Ben was working nights and I was taken in alone. I had just booked the C-section, and 12 hours later, things changed.

"Nadya was the one who made the call to deliver and stayed with me the whole time while Ben was being contacted.

“Nothing can prepare you for hearing that your baby has no heartbeat. I was in complete shock. Nadya stayed right by my side, talking to me, reassuring me, and

helping me stay calm.

"I remember her saying, ‘Ben is on his way - you’ll see him soon, and you’ll see your daughter.’

"She was my anchor in the worst moment of my life.”

Following Willow-Linda’s birth, the family were given two days with her in a private bereavement suite.

“I kept saying how amazing Nadya was,” Rachael said.

“I didn’t know her name at the time but when I asked the midwife, and she told us, Ben and I looked at each other and said, ‘That’s what we’ll call our next daughter.’ It was never a question.”

When Nadya visited the family afterwards, they asked her permission to name a future child in her honour.

On January 27, 2025, the couple’s daughter Nadya-Lou was born via planned caesarean section.

“It was a pregnancy filled with fear and anxiety,” Rachael said.

“But we had incredible care from the team at Pinderfields. We didn’t know the baby’s gender, but the whole time, she was always going to be Nadya-Lou.

"When she arrived, Ben got to tell me we were right – she was a girl. Then I said, ‘We have a Nadya-Lou.’ We both laughed through the tears.”

Rachael says their daughter has brought light and joy back into their lives.

“Ben is the most amazing dad. We’ve been through the worst, but Nadya-Lou has given us hope again. We carry all of our babies with us, every day, and now we’re soaking up every moment of this new chapter.”

Dr Nadya Begum was deeply touched to learn that Rachael had welcomed a healthy baby girl and named her in her honour.

She said: “Some moments in life bind us in ways words can never describe. Being there with you, in one of your darkest, heaviest hours was not just part of my duty - it was an act of shared understanding from mother to mother.

"I will carry the memory of Willow-Linda always and the honour of Nadya-Lou’s name being tied to mine humbles me beyond measure.

"Your quiet strength that carried you through your pain will stay with me forever.”